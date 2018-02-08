by

Frank Bailey, 69 of Radnor, died unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, February 7, 2018 at his home.

He was born June 27, 1948 in Oppy, Kentucky to the late Woodrow and Delores (West) Bailey. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Marcella Bailey.

On January 30, 1977 he married the former Sharron E. Hankins in Columbus, and she survives in Radnor.

He worked as a setup man and press operator, and later team leader and supervisor for Banner Metals in Columbus. He worked there for over 40 years. Frank loved to fish and hunt and just be outdoors. Gardening was his passion and he grew a big garden every year. He was a dog lover and was proud to take care of his property.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Jim (Debbie) Frazier, Radnor; two daughters, Belinda Frazier, Radnor; Lisa Bailey, Columbus; grandchildren, Robert Michael Frazier; Austin Amber (Ben Davis) Frazier; Hailey (Cheri) Creviston; Tiffany Imbody; great-grandchildren, Brantley Frazier, Zander Davis, Emma Edwards; and a brother, Terry Lee (JoEllen) Bailey, Marysville.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 12, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Prospect with Pastor Dennis Peters officiating. Burial will follow in Shoup (Thompson Twp.) Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service, beginning at 11:00 AM at the funeral home in Prospect.

Memorial gifts may be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214.

