Harold R. Van Meter, 85, of Marion

by

Harold R. Van Meter, age 85, of Marion, died Wednesday, February 14, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family following a quick decline in his health.

On Christmas Day in 1932, Harold was born in Marion County, Ohio, the second of six children of the late Floyd Harold and Mary Edythe (Gustin) Van Meter. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the class of 1950.

Shortly following graduation, Harold enlisted to serve in the U.S. Navy, a veteran of the Korean War. He sailed across the Pacific Ocean 44 times, hauling supplies for the troops aboard the USS Windham Bay escort carrier. Remaining close with his shipmates, Harold and Inez traveled all over the United States for Windham Bay Association events, a group he was a past president of.

Upon his honorable discharge, Harold returned home Marion County, where he resumed attending the Grand Prairie Baptist Church. They had a church function, where a young lady caught his eye, Inez Gist. Soon thereafter they were married on July 14, 1957, and they have been by each other’s side for the past 60 years.

After the Navy, Harold worked for Huber Manufacturing in their printing department, creating and printing instructions books. He worked there until Huber was acquired by A-T-O in 1977, when he went on his own running the Van Meter Print Shop on Mount Vernon Avenue for 8 years with his son, Keith. Later he worked for Middleton Printing and Murphy Industries.

Always hard at work, in addition to printing, Harold tended his wife, Inez’s, family farm for 30 years.

Very faithful, Harold formerly was a member of the Grand Prairie Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon and trustee. Recently, he and Inez have been members of the Fairpark Baptist Church. He also was a member of the Marion County Farm Bureau, where he served as president for six years, and he was a member of the Young Farmers of America.

Most important of all to Harold was his family. His proudest achievement in life was raising his children and seeing what they have made of their lives. He also cherished every moment with his grandchildren.

Harold will be dearly missed by his wife, Inez Van Meter; five children: Jean Ann Pierce, Keith (Rhonda) Van Meter, both of Marion; Robert (Jenny) Van Meter of West Chester, Kevin Van Meter of Lexington, and Nancy (Scott) Carter of Marion; 9 grandchildren: Michelle (Scott) Baldwin, James Pierce, Calai (Chad) Adams, Tim (Susan) Friend, Tonia (Brian Prater) Blankley, Justin Van Meter, Mary Elizabeth Van Meter, and Maci and Kari Carter; five great-grandchildren: Sydney Baldwin, Lanie and Lilie Blankley, and Penelope and Sophia Friend; two brothers: Rev. James Van Meter, and Phil (Georgann) Van Meter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Including his parents, Harold was preceded in death by three siblings: Mary Ann Harris, Richard Van Meter, and Elizabeth Van Meter; a sister-in-law, Linda Van Meter; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Anthony Van Meter.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Fairpark Baptist Church, 940 Bermuda Dr., Marion. Services honoring his life will also be held there at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Rush officiating, followed by military honors provided by the Marion County United Veterans Council. They will again greet friends for an hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Marion Home Health Hospice, 278 Barks Rd. W., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Harold’s family and your condolences may be shared with them via www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.