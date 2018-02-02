Helen Louise Russell, 99, of Marion

by

Helen Louise Russell, age 99 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, January 31, 2018. She was born to the late Harry and Nancy (Brooks) Dorfe on April 12, 1918, and they passed on October 14 and December 1, 1969, respectively.

Helen married Donald Russell on December 21, 1941, and he preceded her in death on April 3, 1981. She was a long-time member and servant of the FairPark Community Baptist Church. She worked various jobs throughout her life, but her real passion was providing and caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking, maintaining a weed-free lawn, taking care of her many flowers, playing bingo and solitaire, reading, and working puzzles.

She is survived by her children Donald (Patti) Russell, Charles (Sharon) Russell, and Phyllis Russell Lasiter; her grandchildren Chris (Michelle) James, Brian James, Beth Collins, Angie (Aaron) Smallwood, Jason (Heather) Russell, Thomas (Sherry) Russell, Gary (Tonya) Russell, and Donald Russell; and her great-grandchildren Anson James, Morgan Collins, Ashley James, Sydney James, Brayden Smallwood, Dylann Russell, and Caroline Russell.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald, her daughter Patricia Lust, and her siblings Lillian Steele, Evelyn Hollenbach, Jack Dorfe, Harold Dorfe, and Laura Mae Pickett.

Calling hours will take place on Monday, February 5, 2018 from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

