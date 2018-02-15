Joyce Moore, 92, of Marion

by

Joyce Moore went to be with the Lord on February 15, 2018. She died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 92.

Joyce was born on July 25, 1925 in Marion, the daughter of Edwin Leo and Grace Pennock.

She was a faithful member of Fite Memorial Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School coordinator. She retired from Mobile Meals as the lead cook.

Joyce is survived by her sons: Stephen (Joy) Moore of Cardington, Brian (Kathi) Moore of Marion and Timothy (Gwen) Moore of Carlisle, PA; 5 grandchildren: Andrew (Megan) of Cardington, Christopher (Melissa) of Columbus, Benjamin (Elizabeth) of Marion, Jared (Megan) of Edison, and Jacob (Anna) of Edison; she took great pride in her great grandchildren: Allison, Ameila, Conner, Keygan, Moira, Makenna, Grady and Kason; also survived by her brother-in-law Gerald Moore of California.

She is preceded in death by her husband Glenn W. Moore; son Phillip Douglas; two great grandchildren: Harry and Makayla Moore.

Visitation will be Saturday February 17, 2018 at Fite Memorial Baptist Church, 497 Davids St., Marion from 9AM to 10AM; Funeral service will immediately follow at 10AM with Pastor David Carlyle officiating; Burial will be in Chapel Heights Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fite Memorial Baptist Church Sunday School fund or Vacation Bible School fund.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com