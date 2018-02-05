Kimberly L. (Owens) McVitty, 63, of Marion

by

Kimberly L. (Owens) McVitty, age 63 of Marion passed away peacefully to the comforting ambience of Bruce Springsteen at home surrounded by family on Wednesday January 31st following a three month battle with cancer. Kim was born September 2nd 1954 to the late Robert D. and Faye (Rumer) Owens in Marion, Ohio.

Kim Grew up in Marion, graduating from Marion Pleasant High School in 1973. She worked various jobs throughout her adult life including the Marion Power Shovel where she handled accounts payable and was the last employee prior to the company closing its doors. Kim was also elected Marion City Treasurer, serving two terms in the 1990’s. She most recently worked at the Amvets Post 138 where she served many close friends.

Kim was an innovative and artistic creator. She inherited from her father an ardent love of the Cleveland Indians and held an unwavering passion for her babies, grandbabies, husband and dear friends.

In each interaction, Kim made you feel like the most important person in that moment. Kim’s family became even more aware of her vast influence in the hours after her passing as complete strangers reached out to express some important instance with Kim that was transformational in their lives. She was a magnet for those in need and had a unique ability to lead those in distress to their own solution. Kim was never bored, never judging, always playing, always loving and ever the optimist.

Kim saw meaning and purpose in things and people that others would overlook. She was a mystic who saw significance in flickering lights and dragonflies. Kim enjoyed spending time in her garden and was a deeply spiritual person. She often said, “I get my hands and knees in the dirt…that’s where I feel closest to God”.

Kim is remembered as the mom who molded with love, the grandma who led adventure walks, the wife who loved unconditionally and the friend who always cared. She is best summarized by her favorite word…PASSION.

Kim is survived by her loving husband John McVitty of Marion, children B.J. (Jennifer) Gruber of Marion, Molly (Brian) Hart of Hilliard, grandchildren Lauren (Doug), Jace, Braden, KC, Maddox and Hadlee, sister Sally (Jeff) Moore of Marion and special friend Kathy Swalwell of Waldo.

Per Kim’s wishes, the family will host a celebration of life ceremony on Friday February 9th from 4-8 pm at the Steve Young Memorial FOP Lodge on St. Route 309 East near Caledonia. Memorial contributions can be made in Kim’s name to Heartland Hospice. The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. On line condolences may be expressed the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com