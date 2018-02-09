Larry Alan Mahaffey, 77, of Marion

by

Larry Alan Mahaffey age 77 of Marion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at his residence.

He was born January 26, 1941 in Marion, Ohio to Henry and Frances (Seiter) Mahaffey.

Larry graduated from Pleasant High School in 1959 where he played varsity basketball. He retired after 16 years as a truck driver for Schneider National. In his spare time, he loved camping with Potters Camping Club and was a true Ohio State Buckeye Fanatic.

Larry is survived by his mother, Frances Mahaffey of Marion, his wife of 41 years Carol J. “Janie” Mahaffey of Marion, his son, Jim (Tina) Mahaffey of Zebulon, Ga., his daughters, Tammy (Mike) Thompson of Griffin, Ga., Marcy Mahaffey of Marion, Mindy (Eric) Jett of Marion, Amanda (David) Craycraft of Marion, 12 grandchildren, his brother, Rick (Karen) Mahaffey of Marion and his sister, Sharon (Dick) Farst of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Mahaffey and his brother, Ronnie Mahaffey.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 12, 2018 from 12 – 1 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1PM at the funeral home with Pastor Keith Irey officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneral home.com