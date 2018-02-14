Mary L. Porter, 92, of Marion

by

Mary L. Porter, 92, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully February 11, 2018. She was born on August 14, 1925 in Wauseon, OH to Wilbur and Louise Short.

Mary was a graduate of Marion Harding High School, class of 1943.

Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jo; two sisters, Arlene Warner and Elizabeth Steele; and two brothers, Wayne and Robert Short. She is survived by one sister, Jeanette Malo; her husband of 72 years, Thomas L. Porter; Two daughters Julia (Robert) Peck and Patricia (Ronald) Farson. Also left to cherish her memory are five grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Matter, Thomas (Jennifer) Peck, Sarah (Chad) Seeberg, Erin (James) Gant, and Matthew (Monica) Farson; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was a long-time member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, where memorial contributions can be made to the Radio Fund or the Good Samaritan Fund.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Waldo Cemetery officiated by Pastor Mark Schuring. Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be handling the services for the Porter Family.

On-line condolences can be made at BoydBornFuneralHome.com.