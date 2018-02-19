by

Maxine Ellen Coy, 89, of LaRue, died peacefully Thursday evening February 15, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1928 in Mansfield to the late Mathew and Mabel (Kerr) Noel. On February 9, 1948 she married Loren Charles Coy. They were married 53 years before he passed away on April 8, 2001. She was also preceded in death by two children: Norma Jean Bower and Tom Coy, a granddaughter, Christine Bower and a brother, Curtis Noel.

Maxine was a very active member of the LaRue United Methodist Church. She had directed the children’s choir, then the Junior Choir, senior choir and the adult choir. She had also been a soloist. Maxine had belonged to the Gleaners Circle and had held many offices with the United Methodist Women. She also played the violin and loved to play at the former Village Kitchen in LaRue with the “Pickin and Grinnin” gang. Maxine had belonged to the Painter Creek Grange and had held several offices. She and Loren spent winters in Florida, where she also directed the Kitchen Band.

When working, she had worked at the Fulfillment Corp. in Marion and at the Ridgeway Hatchery in LaRue.

Surviving are her children: Patty Ann (Robert) Bower and John Coy both of LaRue.

9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren

Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 20, 2018 at 1:30 pm at the LaRue United Methodist Church, Pastor Mike Raypholtz will officiate, burial will follow in the LaRue Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in LaRue.

Memorial gifts may be made to the LaRue United Methodist Church at P. O. Box 327 LaRue, OH 43332 and or the Painter Creek Grange c/o Treas. Jean Osborn 19034 Co. Rd. 200 Mt. Victory, Ohio 43340

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com