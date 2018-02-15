Maxlee Ray Ross, 89, of Marion

by

Maxlee Ray Ross passed on February 12th 2018 at 9:35 am at his home in Waldo.

Max was born June 14, 1928 in State College PA to the parents of Fred and Mabel Ross.

Max was one of 5 children; proceeded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Larry, and a sister Virginia. His beloved sister Beverly Putt and sister-in-law Mary Alice Ross survive him. He is also survived by his three children. Laura (Mark) McNeil, Lisa Ross and Steven Ross. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren: Sarah Bice, Molly Harr, Katie Battista, Kade Ross, Natalie Wilson, Zachary Ross, Kacy Redmon, Geavonni Ross and Dominic Ross, as well as 11 great grandchildren.

He attended State College High School. He went on to Penn State University but due to the end of WWII, he was transferred to West Chester State Teachers College. Upon graduation he went on to play semi-professional baseball for the Boston Red Sox in Marion.

Max was an Army veteran and served from 1953-1955 during the Korean War. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and ran the recreation league for the base, coaching, playing and refereeing. Upon discharge he came back to Marion and was a biology and history teacher and coach at Prospect School. At the same time, he was a supervisor at Whirlpool and worked the railroad graveyard shift.

He then took a job with Marion Catholic as a teacher, coach and disciplinarian. During his tenure at Marion Catholic he achieved great success. In 1962 he was named the outstanding science instructor by the State of Ohio. He also founded the Science Fair for Marion County where he took several students on to state competitions. Max always put the kids first and helped numerous students go on to college.

He was the head football coach for 8 years with a record of 56-14-2, winning 6 conference titles and 2 state championships in 1965-66. He was also awarded 2 Walker Awards and numerous other accolades for his coaching. His teams were one of the firsts in Ohio to play a “double-header” in football. He also started the track program and won five state Columbus Diocese league titles.

In 1968 he was elected sheriff of Marion County and served until 1972. He worked as an Investigator for the Ohio Attorney Generals Office for 6 years and then took over as camp director for the Civilian Conservation Corp in Vinton County, Ohio, retiring in 1988 in Jackson, Ohio, where he lived until 2017 when he moved back to Marion County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Community Foundation, 504 South State Street, Marion, Ohio 43302, for the purpose of establishing an endowment fund in memory of Max Ross.

A celebration of life will be held at the Knights of Columbus, 1232 East Center Street, Marion, Ohio 43302, on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 11:00 am until 7:00 pm. Lunch will be provided.

