Michael David Schelb, 70, formerly of Marion

Michael David SchelbMichael David Schelb, age 70 of Mount Gilead and formerly of Marion, passed away at his home on Tuesday January 30, 2018.

Michael was born on February 3, 1947 in Marion, the son of the late George Daniel and Francis E. (Kruzkamp) Schelb. He graduated from Marion Catholic High School.

Michael was a man of many talents and worked as a TV repairman, vendor machine services and as an electrician. He had boundless energy and was constantly tinkering around his home. He was truly a jack of all trades. His favorite place to be was at home at Hidden Lakes. It was there that he found his peace and enjoyed the tranquility of nature. He served on the board of directors for the camp ground.

He is survived by his only son David Michael Schelb; former daughter-in-law Jamie Schelb; grandchildren: Aaron, Virginia, and Allen; and his beloved dog of 20 years, Arrow.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com

