Patricia Anne Bale, 67, of Marion

by

Patricia Anne Bale, age 67 of Marion, Ohio, passed away on Friday morning February 16th at home.

She was born in Pound, Virginia as the daughter of the late John & Margaret (Dorton) Potter.

On June 02, 1970 she married Paul Bale and he survives her at home.

Paul and Pat had lived in the Marion County area for over 45 years. They loved to travel and had been all over the United Sates and parts of Canada and Mexico. At home she enjoyed sewing, quilting and taking the family to the movies and Cedar Point. Being of Cherokee ancestry, Pat enjoyed going to the Powwows at Mohican State Park. She also loved to work with the vendors at the Marion and Morrow County Fairs. Always wanting to help others she also worked as a Home Health Care Aide in the area. A woman of deep faith, Pat was a member of The Marion Church of Christ in Christian Union.

Besides her husband of 47 years, Pat is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Shawn and Becca Bale of Marion. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Carie, Raven , Devan, Colton (CJ), Levi, Owen, Zoe & Abby. Her great grandchildren are Myles, Lilly & Evan. She also leaves behind her sister Priscilla Perry.

She was preceded in death by a brother and sister.

Funeral Services for Patricia Bale will be held on Tuesday February 20th, at 1:00 P. M. at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia with Rev. Wes Craker officiating. Interment will follow in Claridon Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 until the time of service at 1:00. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com.