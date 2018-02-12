Paul Omer Maynard, Sr., 84, of Marion

by

Paul Omer Maynard, Sr. 84 passed away on February 7, 2018 after suffering for years from Hydrocephalus.

He was born a Valentines baby on February 14, 1933 in Providence Rhode Island to the late Omer and Blanche Maynard. On December 27, 1961 in Los Angeles California, he married Barbara Wright from Muskogee Oklahoma. Together they raised four children; she passed away February 21, 2009.

He leaves behind four children: Paul (Tina) Maynard of Delaware, Ohio, Michael (Karen) Maynard of Marion, Mary (Joseph) Maiorano of Steubenville, Ohio, and Matthew (Carol) Maynard of Marion. Also eight grandchildren Trey Maynard, Alexander Maynard, Madison Maynard, Andrew Maynard, Ensign Maiorano, Porter Maiorano, Samuel Maiorano, and Foster Maiorano and a sister Corinne O’Connor of Providence, RI.

After graduating high school from La Salle Academy, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served during the Korean conflict. After his military service he studied at the University of Southern California where he graduated with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. After graduation he started his career in sales at International Harvestor’s commercial fleet truck division in Los Angeles Ca.

In 1969 he moved his family to Marion Ohio when he joined the Marion Power Shovel as a regional sales manager for shovels and draglines. His region included Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Michigan. For several years in the 1970’s he was the chairman of the Ohio Society of Mining Engineers. In the 1980’s he became a manufactures representative representing various companies in the mining industry.

While attending school and working in Los Angeles he loved to go to the USC games at the colosseum. He also enjoyed camping and hunting in the California Mountains. After moving to Ohio he would attend the USC Notre Dame rivalry games in South Bend.

Born and raised into a strict Catholic family he was a deeply religious person, rarely missing a Sunday Mass and often attending the daily 7 am Mass. He was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus and lead the 4th degree as its’ Faithful Navigator for several years.

But the most important part of his life was his children. When the kids were young and after traveling all week for work, he would come home on Friday and take all the kids camping all over Ohio for the weekend.

For years, after his retirement, he enjoyed the annual two week July camping trip with all his kids and grandchildren to East Harbor State park where he would make pancakes for his grandkids every morning.

He also like the annual fall camping and deer hunting trip with his sons to Wayne National Forest. He loved sitting by the fire and listening to his kids talk about the days’ hunt. Every spring he would travel to Zaleski forest to camp and turkey hunt with a group of friends.

Calling hours are Monday, February 12, 2018 from 4 PM to 7 PM with a prayer service at 6:45 PM at the Snyder Funeral Home GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St. Marion; Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 AM with Fr. Thomas Buffer officiating; burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Marion.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society of Marion.