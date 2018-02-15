Peter R. Trocchio, 80, of Marion

by

Peter R. Trocchio, age 80 of Marion, passed away on Wednesday February 14, 2018 at The James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Peter was born on August 11, 1937 in Akron, Ohio, the oldest of 3 children born to Telly and Marie (Conn) Trocchio. He graduated from Akron St. Vincent High School in 1955. He attended the University of Akron while working at Babcock & Wilcox Company.

In August of 1963, Peter was united in marriage to Josephine Madonio. Together they raised their two children Joseph and Elizabeth. In June of 1969, the family moved to Marion. It was in Marion that Peter began work as an Inventory Control Manager at Marion Power Shovel.

Peter was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He also belonged to the Marion Civitan Club, Marion Moose Lodge and the VFW Post 7201.

He is survived by his wife Josephine Trocchio; children: Joseph (Pamela) Trocchio and Elizabeth (David) Montgomery; grandchildren: Anthony Trocchio, Nathan and Katherine Montgomery.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday February 17, 2018 at 10AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 251 North Main St., Marion with Fr. Ryan Schmit officiating; Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The Trocchio family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the doctors and staff at The James Cancer Center for their outstanding care of Peter and his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus #671 of Marion.

The Snyder Funeral Homes GUNDER/HALL Chapel is honored to be serving the Trocchio family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com