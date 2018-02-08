Rebecca Sue Thiel, 71, of Marion

by

Rebecca Sue Thiel, age 71 of Marion, passed away Sunday February 4, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Rebecca was born on April 16, 1946 in Marion, the daughter of Eugene R. and Charlotte A. (Davidson) Miller. Rebecca was a graduate of Ridgedale High School. She was a devoted homemaker to her family whom she adored. Rebecca also worked as a bank teller but found her true calling when she went to work at MARCA. Rebecca had a compassionate heart for those with special needs and devoted herself to service as a teacher’s assistant.

Rebecca was gifted as a seamstress and loved to make things for family and friends. She also tended to her vegetable garden and loved canning. She was an avid Ohio State fan, cheering on the Buckeyes to victory. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother and following the activities that her grandchildren were involved in.

Her faith was evident in every part of Rebecca’s life. As a member of the Grand Prairie Baptist Church and Central Christian Church, she taught Sunday school for many years. She also served as a Deaconess and was active with missionary work and Vacation Bible School. Rebecca was an advocate for the Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child, this was a program that filled shoe boxes with Christmas gifts for children in need. She chaired the committee that oversaw this program.

She is survived by her husband Michael A. Thiel; children: Anndalene (Dana) Queen, Brad D. (Alison) Campbell; step-children: Wendy (Ben) Stockmaster and Tracey Thiel; grandchildren: Kimberly Queen, Jacob Queen, Tyson Queen, Brandon Queen, and Faith (Cody) Whitman; step-grandchildren: Joe Cady and Arika Stockmaster; one sister, Brenda (Richard) Reish.

Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Friday February 9, 2018 at Central Christian Church, 421 Mt Vernon Ave, Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Saturday at the church at 10AM with Pastors Scott Ferguson and Bob Hendrix officiating; Burial will be in Grand Prairie Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child, c/o Grand Prairie Baptist Church.

