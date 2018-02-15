Richard “Dick” Holmes, 88, of Marion

by

Richard “Dick” Holmes, 88, passed away on Tuesday morning, February 13, 2018 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus while surrounded by his loving children.

On February 28, 1929, Dick was born to the late Bruce and Lula R. (Stiles) Holmes. He retired as a grain dealer with Landmark.

Dick married his high school sweetheart Jeanne Smith in Deshler, Ohio on June 12, 1949 and moved with his family to Napoleon and then Marion. Dick had an everlasting love for his wife and after 64 wonderful years sadly, Jeanne passed away in 2013.

A member of the Marion Elks, Moose, and Masonic Lodge, he enjoyed gardening and fishing. His passions were sports and family, he was an avid fan of all Ohio sports teams, especially The Buckeyes and Cavaliers. The past 26 winters were spent in Port Aransas, Texas.

Determined and hardworking, he was orderly in nature and a good honorable man. He will be remembered for his endearing love for his wife and family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Marlene (Jeff) Baber of Charleston, South Carolina, Jon (Nancy) Holmes of Houston, Texas, and Jill (Mark) Morley of Lewis Center, Ohio; 7 grandchildren Bryce and Brittany Baber (Dave Baker), Lauren, Zachary, and Tessa Holmes, Kelsey (Tim) Cline and Nick Wright; 5 great-grandchildren, and brother-in-law Raymond Bruner.

In addition to his parents and wife he was also preceded in death by sisters Dorothy Doty and Rachel Maxine Burner.

Services are being planned for the Woodland Cemetery in Deshler, Ohio, at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018.

