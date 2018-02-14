Richard L. “Dick” Weston, 74, of Mount Gilead

by

Richard L. “Dick” Weston, age 74, of Mount Gilead, passed away Sunday morning, February 11, 2018, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

On December 10, 1943, Dick was born in Marion, OH, son of the late Russell James and Starling Louise (Benner) Weston. He graduated from Marion Harding High School in the Class of 1961.

Dick was a contracted mechanical designer and worked many places over the years including: H.P.M., Galion Ironworks, Whirlpool and Ariel.

Dick married the love of his life, Lois Ann Cooperider, on October 20, 1990 in Honolulu, Hawaii. They shared the last 27 years together as husband and wife.

An outdoorsman at heart, Dick loved cutting and splitting wood, digging holes and fixing things around the house. He loved vacationing in Hawaii, where he and Lois would spend their anniversary.

Dick will be dearly missed by his wife, Lois, of Mount Gilead, his special kitty and favorite banana in the bunch, Meeney, and numerous extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and Larry Weston.

A visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:40 p.m. and go to Iberia Cemetery for a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Patricia Stout, Pastor of Iberia Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions in Dick’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Lung Assoc., American Heart Assoc., American Diabetes Assoc., or the National Kidney Foundation.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Mount Gilead are honored to have been chosen to serve Dick’s family, and your special memories or condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.