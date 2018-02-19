Robert E. Beringer, 90, of Marion

by

Robert E. Beringer, age 90 of Marion, passed away Friday February 16, 2018 at Heartland of Marion.

Robert was born on February 25, 2018 in Waldo, the son of Edwin and Amelia (Heimlich) Beringer. In 1945 he graduated from Waldo High School.

Robert was a part of the era referred to as “The Greatest Generation”. He proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy and fighting for our freedoms during World War II as part of the Naval Air Transport Service.

After the war, Robert came home and began work at the Marion Power Shovel. He retired from there working in the engineering department.

Golfing and bowling were activities that Robert really enjoyed, along with keeping his yard well-manicured. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Robert was also a member of the VFW Post 7201 and the American Legion #605.

Robert is survived by his daughter Patricia Williamson; grandchildren: Brandt Beringer, Kristen Beringer, Kyle (Emily) Beringer, Bradley Williamson and Robert Williamson; grandsons: Ethan, Jameson and Jack Beringer; and his sister Esther Kaelber.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wives Wilma P. (Lingrel) Beringer and Peggy (Sheppard) Beringer and son Michael Robert Beringer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday February 20, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 East Center St., Marion from 4PM to 7PM; Funeral service will be Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4535 Smeltzer Road, Marion at 10:30AM with Pastor Ed Wahl officiating; Burial will be in Waldo Cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, Trinity Lutheran Church or American Heart Association.

