Robert L. Cheney, 83, of Richwood, died Thursday afternoon February 15, 2018 at the O.S.U. Ross Heart Hospital.

He was born June 22, 1934 in Richwood to the late Sturgis Harmount and Gladys L. (Flesher) Cheney, he was also preceded in death by one son Kevin Cheney, siblings: John Cheney, Carolyn Cheney and Sara Shields, brothers- in -law: Glen Oman and Tom Shields, sister-in-law: Emma Cheney.

Bob was a 1952 graduate of the Richwood High School, he was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from the Whirlpool Corporation after 40 years. Bob enjoyed his other career as a farmer, he could be seen many farming seasons in his field or helping Jeff Swartz.

He and Melva loved attending and watching Ohio State Women’s basketball games.

Bob enjoyed watching granddaughters play sports, theater productions, and school activities.

He was a faithful and devoted member of the Richwood First United Methodist Church, where he served the church in many capacities.

Bob enjoyed helping others, community activities such as the blood mobile, and any type of family gathering.

He will be missed very dearly by all his family.

Surviving is his wife Melva Jane (Patchet) Cheney, they were married April 4, 1969 at the First UMC, son: Mike (Melissa) Cheney, Marion, daughter-in-law, Marsha (Kevin) Fausnaugh, Plain City, grandchildren, Julia, Miah, Madelyn and Marin

Siblings: Gene (Isabell) Cheney, Upper Sandusky and Phyllis Oman of Richwood

Many nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held Tuesday February 20, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Richwood First United Methodist Church, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, followed by Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery, Friends may call Monday from 4-7 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral home in Richwood

Memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 18 South Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com