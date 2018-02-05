Ruth Ann McCall, 57, of Marion

by

Ruth Ann McCall, age 57, of Marion passed away on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at 10:30 AM in the James Cancer Center.

She was born in Ironton, Ohio on August 21, 1960 to Griff Hackworth and Evelyn (Butler) Hall. Her father is deceased and her mother; Evelyn Hall survives in Marion.

Ruth married Earl McCall on July 2, 1979 in Marion, Ohio and he preceded her in death in Marion on April 7, 2010. They were blessed with two sons; Lewis (Lynn) McCall of Ayden, N.C. & Derrick McCall of Marion, OH., a daughter; Brittany (Chris) Henderson of Marion, OH., seven grandchildren; Mishie, Isaak, Braxton, Brenden, Baily, Breanna, & Bentley; two brothers, Roger (Theresa) Lucas of Marion and Scott (Marian) Hackworth of Nevada, OH., along with several nieces & nephews, cousins, and her aunt Jacalyn Massie of Ironton, OH.

Ruth was currently employed, until her illness, with Domtar Industries for 27 years as a Quality Control Inspector and line operator.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, from 5:00 – 9:00 PM. The funeral service will be conducted by Rev. James McIntire in the Enterprise Baptist Church on Wednesday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Contributions in Ruth’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.boydbornfuneralhome.com