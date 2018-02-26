Ruth Lenore Imbody, 94, of Marion

by

Ruth Lenore Imbody age 94 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018.

She was born August 26, 1923 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Clarence Floyd and Violet Dessie (Park) Brown.

On July 16, 1942 she married Morgan E. Imbody, they spent 70 years together before his passing on February 23, 2012.

Ruth graduated from Kenton High School, was employed as a cook for the Marion City Schools for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and golfing for 40 years in the A Flight.

She is survived by her children, Terri (Tom) Wallsmith of Marion, Richard (Sandy) Imbody of Bucyrus, Larry (Sue) Imbody of Lakeland, FL., three grandchildren, Tom (Laura) Wallsmith, Jason (Arin) Wallsmith and Josh Bowles, five great grandchildren, four sisters, Patricia McClaren of Kenton, Nancy Lease of Kenton, Linda Hater of Kenton, Sharon Atchenson of Russellls Point, Oh.

Ruth was preceded in death by three brothers, Roland Brown, Bus Brown, Hally Brown and four sisters, Barbara Paige, Mary Lou Thomas, Betty Davis and Phyllis Patton.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 2PM at the Marion Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel Hill House or Heartland Hospice in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com