You are here: Home / Obituaries / Ruth Lenore Imbody, 94, of Marion

Ruth Lenore Imbody, 94, of Marion

February 26, 2018 by

Ruth Lenore ImbodyRuth Lenore Imbody age 94 of Marion, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018.

She was born August 26, 1923 in Kenton, Ohio to the late Clarence Floyd and Violet Dessie (Park) Brown.

On July 16, 1942 she married Morgan E. Imbody, they spent 70 years together before his passing on February 23, 2012.

Ruth graduated from Kenton High School, was employed as a cook for the Marion City Schools for several years. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family and golfing for 40 years in the A Flight.

She is survived by her children, Terri (Tom) Wallsmith of Marion, Richard (Sandy) Imbody of Bucyrus, Larry (Sue) Imbody of Lakeland, FL., three grandchildren, Tom (Laura) Wallsmith, Jason (Arin) Wallsmith and Josh Bowles, five great grandchildren, four sisters, Patricia McClaren of Kenton, Nancy Lease of Kenton, Linda Hater of Kenton, Sharon Atchenson of Russellls Point, Oh.

Ruth was preceded in death by three brothers, Roland Brown, Bus Brown, Hally Brown and four sisters, Barbara Paige, Mary Lou Thomas, Betty Davis and Phyllis Patton.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 2PM at the Marion Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapel Hill House or Heartland Hospice in care of the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. On line condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com

About Marion Online Obituaries

Obituaries on Marion Online are posted free of charge. That means we do not charge the families and we do not charge the funeral homes. If you would like to post an obituary, and are not already working with a local funeral home, please send the details through our Contact Us page located in the menu towards the top of our site.