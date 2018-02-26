Shawn William Thomas, 38, of Marion

by

Shawn William Thomas, age 38 of Marion passed away Friday February 23rd 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born May 21st, 1979 in Marion as the son of Ricky & Diana (Aldrich) Thomas. His parents survive him in Marion.

Shawn attended Marion Harding High School and operated the Thomas Roofing Company.

Besides his parents Shawn is survived by his daughters Havyn & Roayn Thomas of Marion and his brother Justin Thomas. He also leaves behind his Maternal Grandmother Eleanor Aldrich – Cole of Marion.

Friends may call at the Timson & Melroy Funeral Home in Caledonia where the family will greet them from 12:00 until 2:00 on Wednesday February 28th. A Graveside Service will follow Calling Hours at 2:30 in Caledonia Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timsonmelroy.com.