Shirley E. Mount, 74, of Marion

Shirley E. Mount, age 74, of Marion passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 12:08 PM at her residence. She was born on January 29, 1944 in Jackson County, Ohio to the late Harold and Marie (Freeman) Thacker Sr.

Shirley was a 1962 graduate of Ridgedale High School and a member of the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church. She was employed as a LPN for over 40 years with East Lawn Manor and Wyandot Manor Nursing Homes.

She is survived by a son; Paul A. (Nicole) Mount of Malta, OH., a brother; Harold Thacker Jr. of Marion, OH., a sister; Libby Kerns of Marion, OH., 10 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by two sons; Vernon & Dwayne Mount.

Friends may call at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Friday, February 16, 2018, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:30 PM in the Grand Prairie Cemetery conducted by Pastor Danny Dickerson.

