Stanley H. Seiter, 83 of Prospect, died Friday evening, February 2, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born January 19, 1935 in Marion to the late Carl G. and Mary Louise (Hartsell) Seiter. He was also preceded in death by a son, Mike Seiter and three infant daughters.

On December 26, 1999 he married the former Lu Wasserbeck in Prospect, and she survives.

Stanley grew up in Green Camp Township, graduating from Green Camp High School in 1953. He was a 9-year member of Celebration Christian Church in Marion. Stanley worked for Hanley Hydrojet in Prospect, was a 60 year-plus member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Prospect and 17 years on the church council. He was a Prospect Township trustee for 12 years and served on the Fire Board. He sold Dekalb Seed for many years and worked over 20 years at Tecumseh Products in Marion. Stanley had a heart for farming and farmed for over 50 years. He was an amazing carpenter and he could build or repair anything. He and Lu built their own home in 1999, tucked away in the woods.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Aaron (Kelly) Belmer, Prospect; a daughter, Michelle (Mike) Enders, Marion; eight grandchildren, Timothy Seiter, Andrew (Kimberly) Seiter, Cantyn, Kade and Juliet Belmer, James, Alexander and Ethan Enders; great-grandchildren, Caleb Speakman, Wesley and Abigail Seiter; a brother, Philip (Linda) Seiter, Michigan; a nephew, Eric Seiter; nieces Erin (Rick) Anderson, Mary (David) Verhar, and his former wife, Madelyn (Willey) Seiter.

A Memorial service will be held Friday, February 9, 2018 at 7:00 PM at the Celebration Christian Church, Pastor Trevor Littleton will officiate, friends may call from 4 to 7 that day at the church.

The family is being assisted by Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home.

Memorial gifts may be made to Ignite Student Ministries Missions Trip, c/o Celebration Christian Church, 2434 Smeltzer Road, Marion, OH 43302.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com