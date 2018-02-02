by

Ted J. Kavanagh, 71 of Richwood, died unexpectedly Wednesday evening, January 31, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

He was born February 17, 1946 in Kenton, (or as the story goes, on the railroad tracks on the way to the hospital) to the late George M. and Lois Levere (Fogle) Kavanagh. He was also preceded in death by two brothers: Mike and Stan Kavanagh.

Ted was a 1964 graduate of the Byhalia-York High School, he was a veteran of the Army, serving during the end of the Vietnam era.

He was the proud owner/operator of Richwood Tire, starting in 1982 and retiring and transitioning the business to his son Tracy in 2006. Ted was very talented at fixing things, and if he could not find the part in question, he would make it.

Ted had attended the Richwood First United Methodist Church, he was a former York Township Trustee and had served on the Tri-Rivers Board.

He was a very active member of the Aladdin Shriners and the Tin Lizzies, one of their programs that was near and dear to his heart was “Cans for Kids”, a program that raised money by recycling cans. Member of Mt. Carmel Lodge #303 F&AM and Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus.

To say Ted was a “car guy” was an understatement, he collected Mustangs and Cushman scooters, he also restored and collected antique gas pumps.

A very social person, Ted and Susie enjoyed dining out, he also enjoyed his coffee time in Richwood with the boys. He was proud of his Irish heritage and with his wry smile was known to enjoy a joke or two.

Surviving is his wife Susie (Hamilton) Kavanagh, they were married October 7, 1964 in Byhalia, children: Tracy (Dawn) Kavanagh of Richwood and Sherry (John) Kavanagh-Pickersgill of Olmsted Falls

Grandchildren: Kody (Andrea Thompson) Kavanagh, Alex (Kevin Truitt) Rhodes, Logan (Paul Ryan) Rhodes, Conner (Chelsey) Kavanagh and Jessica Pickersgill

Great grandson: Lehum Kavanagh

Siblings: Georgene (Larry) Lutz of Orient, Duane (Barbara) Kavanagh of Richwood, Dan (Shelly) Kavanagh of Cincinnati, Don (Kathy) Kavanagh of Spring, Texas and Phil Kavanagh of Lakeview

Sister-in-law: Jane Kavanagh of West Mansfield

Funeral services will be held Monday February 5, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Richwood First United Methodist Church, Pastor Joseph Rhea will officiate, followed by Military Honors conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans, burial will follow in the Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 2-6 pm at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, where there will be Masonic Services beginning at 6:00 pm

Memorial gifts may be made to the Richwood First United Methodist Church (for the project of a chair lift) at 18 South Fulton Street Richwood, OH 43344 and or “Cans for Kids” PO Box 347 Marysville, Ohio 43040

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com