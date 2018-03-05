Angela R. Force, 51, of Caledonia

by

Angela R. Force, age 51, of Caledonia, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 25, 2018 at her residence. She was born in Marion, Ohio on October 28, 1966 to James H. and Phyllis (Fletcher) Sims.

Surviving are her father; James Sims, stepmother; Patrice Sims of Mansfield, OH. and stepfather; Lars-Eric Sjoberg of Canada. Also surviving are her sons; Brandon Hensel of Mansfield, OH., Griffen Force of Colorado Springs, CO., and Hudson Force of Caledonia, OH., a daughter; Camryn Hensel of Marion, OH., sisters; Regi (Doug) Adams of Richwood, OH. & Jaime Sims of Sacremento, CA., three grandchildren; Xavier Hensel, Marley Hensel, & Remington Darling, a niece; Presleigh (Jordan) Britton, and two previous husbands; Steve Hensel & Jack Force.

Angela was a 1985 graduate of Ridgedale High School. She received her Associates Degree from Marion Technical College in Criminal Justice. Angela possessed a love for music, scrap-booking, and a true love for her three dogs and her grandchildren. She was employed as office manager for Doyle’s Auto Repair.

Angela’s Family will be receiving friends at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, from 5:00-7:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 PM and burial will be at a later date.

Donations in Angela’s name may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.