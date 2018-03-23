Barbara Waddle, 87, of Marion

by

Barbara Waddle, age 87 of Marion, passed away in her home as she wished. She always said, “I’m not leaving my house unless it’s feet first!” She dealt with diabetes and heart disease.

Barbara married the love of her life, James Waddle, under the mistletoe in their living room with a private ceremony.

In the 1970s it was rare for a woman to return to college and get a degree after having a family. She was a pioneer featured in the Marion Star. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio after having her five children. She was living proof women should follow dreams and keep goals no matter how old you are.

She went on to teach at Marion Correctional Institute for Marion Technical College and tutored hundreds of students making their graduation possible in the Marion City Schools.

Barbara was a serious cat enthusiast, and is survived by Cami and Mr. Buttons.

Barbara loved to socialize and gave back to her community by serving as a Girl Scout leader. She was an avid game player, spending hours playing BINGO and various card games. Barbara loved to read as much as she could and spent countless hours doing needlework. She seemed to live for her Indian’s baseball; spring made her happy because that meant it is baseball season.

Barbara is survived by her children: Charles O. (Barbara) Beck, Erin M. (Micki) Caskey, Marcia C. (John) Massie, and Mary Kathleen (Jeff) Young; step-children: Linda (Bob) Waddle-Carpenter, Mary (Tim) McKnight, Jay Waddle, and Wesley (Mary) Waddle; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; siblings: Dorothy (Bud) Preston, Richard (Carol) Nevill, and Mary Kay (Peter) Way.

She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Helen (Hazel) Nevill; her first husband Oscar F. Beck and second husband James H. Waddle, daughter Karen A. (Beck) Hornbeck, one grandchild, 2 step grandchildren and 2 step sons: Mark Waddle and Ralph Waddle.

Barbara donated to dozens of charities; in her honor, please donate extra to your charity.

Visitation will be Tuesday March 27, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel, 347 West Center St., Marion from 4PM to 6PM; Funeral service will follow at 6PM.

