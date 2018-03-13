C. Eugene “Gene” Cheney, 86, formerly of Richwood

by

C. Eugene “Gene” Cheney, 86 of Upper Sandusky, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 10, 2018 at Florida Hospital Zephyrhills.

He was born February 28, 1932 in Richwood to the late Sturgis and Gladys (Flesher) Cheney. He was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Cheney; two brothers, John and Robert Cheney and two sisters, Carolyn Cheney and Sara Shields.

On September 2, 1956 he married the former Isabell (McElroy) in Richwood and she survives in Upper Sandusky.

Gene served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He owned and operated Cheney Chevrolet in Carey for many years. Later he served as Wyandot County Treasurer for 15 years. He and Isabell were members of the John Stewart United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky, they had also been members of the Grace UMC in Carey and the Richwood First UMC. Gene had served on the Board of Directors of the Commercial Savings Bank and the Wyandot County Council on Aging.

He loved golfing, owned horses and enjoyed watching Harness Racing, was an avid OSU Buckeye fan.

But the true joy for Gene was his family, he did not miss many of his kids and grandkids activities.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Daren (Lisa) Cheney, Findlay; daughter, Karen (Rodney) Taylor, Holland; five grandchildren, Aaron (Katie), Matt, and Andrew Cheney; Kellen and Kurtis Taylor; a sister, Phyllis Oman, Richwood and a sister in law Melva Cheney of Richwood

Funeral services will be Friday, March 16, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Richwood, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Brian Arnold will officiate. Friends may call Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the John Stewart United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky from 4 to 7 PM. Burial will take place at a later date in the Claibourne Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to John Stewart United Methodist Church, 130 W Johnson St, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 and Richwood First United Methodist Church, 18 S. Fulton Street, Richwood, OH 43344.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood is assisting the family

