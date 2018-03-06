by

Carol Sue Bumgarner, 75 of Marion, formerly of the Byhalia area died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at Heartland of Marion.

She was born July 20, 1942 in LaRue to the late Phillip and Lillie May (Owen) Nickel.

On November 1, 1974 she married Walter Gale Bumgarner in the York Center United Methodist Church and he died January 10, 2012. She was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Marjorie Lane and Carolyn Johnson; and brother-in-law, Gerald Bumgarner.

Sue loved crafts of all types, but she was especially talented in knitting, crocheting and sewing. She was passionate about creating hand-made goods for hospitals, nursing homes and a wide variety of charities.

She worked as a secretary and teacher’s aide for North Union Local School District for 29 years. Sue loved life, butterflies, her children and grandchildren, visiting with friends and reminiscing.

She is survived by children, Gena (Michael) Hall of Morral; Jim (Lou Anne) Grose of Grapevine, Texas; Pam Walker of New Albany; grandchildren, Danielle Tong, Kyle Grose, Holland Grose, Rachel Dougherty; a sister, Ann (Bob) Kirkpatrick of Marysville, two brothers, Walter (Marcia) Nickel of Richwood; Howard (Sue) Nickel of La Fontaine Indiana, and a sister in-law Rose Bumgarner of Mt Gilead.

Funeral services will be held Saturday March 10, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home in Richwood, Pastor Jim Gardner will officiate, burial will follow in the Byhalia Cemetery, friends may call Friday from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be given to Turning Point 330 Barks Rd W, Marion, OH 43302. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com