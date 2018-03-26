Cathy Elaine (Richmond) Young, 69, of Marion

by

Cathy Elaine (Richmond) Young, age 69, of Marion passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Marion General Hospital.

Cathy was born in Frankfort, Ohio on July 5, 1948 to the late Steward and Ruth Fern (Coy) Richmond. Cathy moved to Waverly, Ohio at a young age graduating from Waverly HS in the class of 1966.

Shortly after graduation, Watson “Jay” Young Jr. caught Cathy’s eye at a mutual friend’s house while they were trading silver money. The two were married 30 days after first meeting on May 19, 1968 in Waverly. Cathy and Jay were getting ready to celebrate their 50 year wedding university.

Cathy worked at Marion General Hospital in the lab department and then as a one-on-one aide in the Marion City Schools. She was a devoted member of Oak Knoll Baptist Chapel, where she could often be found teaching Sunday School and helping in the nursery.

Cathy is survived by her loving husband, Jay; children, Jeffrey Alan (Vicky) Young of Harpster and Jennifer Ann Young of Aurora, Colorado; three grandchildren, Keith Alan Young, Jeffrey Alan Young, Jr., and Adam Jay Young; siblings, Lee (Brenda) Richmond, and Linda (Dale) Hoff and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cathy was preceded in death parents, Steward and Ruth and siblings, James, Phillip, Keith, Wendall Richmond, Sharon Wolfe, and Lila Cottle.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at Oak Knoll Baptist Chapel, 1007 Van Atta Ave., Marion, from 5 until 7 pm. A funeral service will be held at the chapel Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 11 am with Pastor Al Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery and friends may call one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made in Cathy’s honor to Oak Knoll Baptist Chapel.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Cathy’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.Snyderfuneralhomes.com.