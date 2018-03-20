Charles “Charlie” Delmus Moore, 66, of Marion

by

Charles “Charlie” Delmus Moore, age 66, of Marion, Ohio went to be with the Lord Saturday morning, March 17, 2018, at the Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born March 30, 1951 in Wayland, Kentucky to the late Tom and Virgie (Mosley) Moore. He was preceded in death by his sisters; Peggy Sue Moore and Shirley Prater.

Charlie is survived by his children; Amy (Eric) Sparling of Marion, OH., Jennifer (Jason) Elliott of Marion, OH., Shane (Angie) Patrick of Mansfield, OH., Chasity (Brad Amrine) Moore of West Mansfield, OH., and Rebekah Helms of Marion, OH., 11 grandchildren; Joslyn, Jordan, Justin, Kristin, Cheyenne, Justice, Lili, Barrett, Connor, Trenton, & Gavin, 9 great grandchildren and siblings; Brewie (Margaret) Moore of Kenton, OH., Charlotte (Charles) Bowling of Marion, OH., Edd Moore Marion, OH., Donald “Gene” Moore of Marion, OH., & Sharon (David) Davis of Westland, MI.

A man of faith, Charles was baptized August 23, 2015 and was an active member of White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church, Marion, Ohio. He was regularly seen in the church pew singing along with the music and at the church’s fish fry and Sunday dinners.

Charlie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and softball, but most of all he loved cooking for and spending time with his family and friends. He was happiest when surrounded by others where he could share his abundant love of life. Charlie spend many early mornings and evenings in the woods or on the water finding that night’s dinner.

Charlie, adored by all who knew him, will always be remembered for his warm smile and love of life. He will live on through the many lives he influenced and inspired through his love of God, his strength, and his determination.

Friends may call at the White Oaks Road Freewill Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Pastors Danny Dickerson and Kevin McCoy will conduct the funeral service in the church on Thursday. March 22, at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

Donations in Charlie’s name may be given to his church. Online condolences may be sent to; www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.