On Monday, March 5, 2018, Chris Eugene Brady of Marion, Ohio passed peacefully in the presence of his most precious loved ones at Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Chris lived a full and worthwhile life and although he was technically retired, he continued to work security at Marion Industrial Center. Better known as “Grandpa” or “The Coaches Dad” to those who knew him, Chris loved his family and friends dearly. He graduated from Marion Harding High School where he excelled in football. His athletic prowess on the football field gained him many records that still stand today.

Chris was an avid Cleveland Browns fan, loved the game of golf and enjoyed fishing with family and friends. He especially enjoyed, and looked forward to, family get-togethers at his home.

Chris was a very proud veteran of the U.S. Army’s elite division of paratroopers during the Korean War.

Throughout the years he thoroughly enjoyed attending sporting events of his many grandchildren. He also had a great passion for Marion Harding football where he watched many games coached by the sons he was so proud of. He shared his enthusiasm on the sidelines with his family, especially his daughter and grandchildren. Even when his health was failing him, there was not much that could keep him from a game. He also enjoyed nights out to family dinners and music where he looked forward to being honored for his service to our country by the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner”.

He was preceded in death by his parents Curtis and Jeanette Brady, his sisters MaryAnn and Linda, his niece Lori and granddaughter Alexa.

He is survived by his daughter Christie (Andy), his sons John (Lorie) and Chris (Amy), his grandchildren, Eric (Lauren), Brad (Brianna), Cierra, Paige, Caden, Jade, Phil, Brianna (Brian), Brody and his great grandchildren, Imani, Leiana, Arkin, Ellie and Henry. He is also survived by his nephew Matt.

A private family ceremony and Honor Guard memorial service will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder Hall Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any Veterans Organization, Wounded Warriors, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Chris’ family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.