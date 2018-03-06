Colleen N. (Yoder) Cordill and Marla Jane Cordill, of Marion

by

Colleen N. (Yoder) Cordill and Marla Jane Cordill, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware following a brief illness. Colleen was only 27 years old and her daughter, Marla, was due to join their family in July.

On April 24, 1990, Colleen was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of B.J. Yoder and Amy (Beair) Yoder Miltz. She was raised in Marion, Ohio, where she graduated from Pleasant High School in the class of 2009. She also loved participating in their show choir, and didn’t miss performing in any of their musicals and plays.

Colleen furthered her education at Grace College in Indiana, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in counseling in 2013. She enjoyed a meaningful internship during college at Dr. Mark Piacentinni’s in Prospect, helping counsel those battling addiction. Becoming an addiction counselor became a life goal of hers she had hoped to have time to achieve.

Following Grace College, Colleen had worked as a case manager with Buckeye Health, helping their patients find treatments needed that were available to them.

Finding a special love, Colleen married her husband, Aaron Cordill, on July 16, 2016. They quickly knew they were meant for one another, and they also knew they wanted to share a family together. They were both so excited to meet their daughter, Marla Jane Cordill in July. Together they also appreciated the little things in life, such as a good cup of coffee and a great meal with a glass of wine.

Growing up in Marion, Colleen found a youth group and church home that was perfect for her at the Cornerstone Alliance Church. She developed a strong belief in her Lord and Savior there, and she loved singing the music of her love for God with all of her heart.

Loving everything about musicals, Colleen always wanted to see a show on Broadway. She was so excited that Aaron recently took her to New York City, to enjoy the play Chicago. She also loved watching Wicked many times with her mother at the theaters in Ohio, and singing karaoke every chance she could.

Having a very nurturing and mothering heart, Colleen was always “the Mom” of her friends. She was the most supportive and loyal friend you could have asked for, and she had a way of always bringing everyone together. She also loved to host parties, and recently threw a great surprise party for her mother’s 50th birthday.

While her family mourns their loss of Colleen and Marla here on earth, they also rejoice their entrance into Heaven. They will not be saying “goodbye,” instead they are saying “we will see you later.”

Left to cherish their memory are their husband and father, Aaron Cordill; their parents and grandparents: Amanda “Amy” (Arthur) Miltz of Marion, and Bryan “B.J.” (Nancy) Yoder of West Liberty; their brother and uncle, Ethan Yoder; their grandparents and great-grandparents: Dick and Gloria Beair, and Flo Yoder; and too many great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews to be able to mention them all.

Colleen and Marla were also preceded in death by their grandfather and great-grandfather, Carl Yoder.

Their family will greet friends from 4 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at the Cornerstone Alliance Church, 2010 Marion-Marysville Rd, Marion, OH. Services honoring their lives and their faith will also be held there at 1 p.m. on Friday, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to their family, to Aaron, and they may be sent to the funeral home.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Colleen and Marla’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.