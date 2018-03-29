Connie M. Dunn, 81, of Marion

by

On Tuesday, March 27, 2018, the Lord said, “Well done, my good and faithful servant!” to his disciple, Connie M. Dunn. She was 81 years old.

On December 3, 1936, Connie was born in New Lexington, Ohio, the younger of two daughters of the late Robert Lionel and Edith “Marguerite” (Penrod) Eveland. She was raised in Columbus, Ohio, and graduated from Millersport High School in the class of 1954. She then furthered her education at Capital University, earning her associate’s degree in Education.

In 1956, Connie’s life would change forever when she was set up on a blind date with a charismatic young farmer, William “Bill” Dunn, by a mutual friend, one of his Navy buddies. “It was a match made in Heaven,” and one year later the two were married on June 30, 1957. They shared fifty-eight wonderful years of marriage and lovingly raised three daughters: Lisa, Lori, and Linn. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2015.

Connie began her working career as a teacher, serving in Whitehall, Fredericktown and the Marion City Schools. She then served as the Christian Education Director at the First Presbyterian Church in Marion for four years, until her husband, Bill, asked for her help at his growing venture, Marion Manor. Connie served Manor residents and their families for over thirty years in her roles of Director of Activities and Social Services Designee. In addition, she helped create the curriculum and taught others to become activities directors through The Ohio State University of Marion. She was active in the Ohio Health Care Association and a member and past president of the Council of Activity Coordinators.

A woman of deep faith, Connie was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Marion, where she served as a deacon, elder and Sunday School teacher. She also was a member and past president of their Women’s Association, a leader of their Women’s Circle, and a Stephen’s Minister. Another Christian organization that Connie was actively involved with and that meant the world to her was P.E.O., a Philanthropic Educational Organization, that “exists to be a source of encouragement and support for women to realize their potential in whatever worthwhile endeavor they choose.” They are “women helping women reach for the stars.”

Connie enjoyed Wednesday night outings with Bill and their friends. She was a skilled card player – she played bridge and especially enjoyed playing card games with her family. Connie was an avid reader, Buckeye fan and also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with Bill in their motor-home.

Most important of all to Connie was her family, all of whom she cherished. She was a supportive mother who taught her daughters that they could be and do anything. One of Connie’s greatest joys was serving as a Girl Scout leader for daughters’ troops for many years. She found ways to have fun and entertain her family, even during rainy camping trips or long car rides. Connie took great joy in being with all her grandchildren. She was an unconditionally loving and caring woman whose smile made everything better.

She will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Lisa (Jeff) Turner of Powell, Lori (Peter) Backlund of Silver Spring, MD, and Linn (Ted) Wade of Delaware; five grandchildren: Rachel and Nathan Turner, Samuel Backlund, Emma and Robert Wade; a sister, Carol “Babe” Boyer of Dunn, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Including her husband and parents, Connie was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Bill Boyer, and sister- and brother-in law Anne and Bruce Gehrisch.

Her family will greet friends from 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 30, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church (address below). Services honoring her life and faith will also be held there at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, with Rev. Rob Howard officiating. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 143 South Prospect St., Marion, OH 43302, or P.E.O, payable to Chapter BP PEO Sisterhood, 573 Gemini Dr., Marion, OH 43302.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Connie’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Similar Posts: