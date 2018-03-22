You are here: Home / Obituaries / Donna Ruth Barrett, 81, of Marion

Donna Ruth Barrett, age 81 of Marion, passed away on Sunday March 18, 2018 at the Marion Manor.

Donna was born on November 28, 1936 in the rural area of Prospect to Forest Cloe and Dorothy (Byers) Russell. She graduated from Prospect High School in the class of 1954.

Donna was a dedicated legal secretary for Harmon-Conkel & Gunther, retiring in 1983.

She was united in marriage to Robert Leroy Barrett. They loving raised two children, Michael and David. Donna and Robert enjoyed traveling. She was an avid reader and had an eye for antique glassware along with collecting teapots. Donna was a faithful member of the Prospect United Methodist Church.

Donna is survived by her devoted husband Robert Leroy Barrett; beloved sons: Michael and David (Tammy) Barrett; grandchildren: Ian Barrett, Jason Douglass, and Courtney Douglass; one great granddaughter Grace Olivia Rose Hasty; and her sister Dorothy S. Jackson.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held privately for the family.

