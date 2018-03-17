Dorothy J. Schwaderer, 90, of Marion

by

Dorothy J. Schwaderer, age 90 of Marion, passed away on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at her residence. On June 11, 1927, she was born to the late Charles Dewey and Clara Louise (Sontag) Bolander in Marion, and on September 12, 1948, she married her husband Edward E. Schwaderer in Marion, who preceded her in death on February 6, 2004.

Dorothy graduated from Harding High School and then attended the Marion Business College, and she was a member of the Marion, Prospect, and Pleasant Senior Centers, as well as Emanuel Lutheran Church, where she belonged to various circles and spent time helping out in the kitchen. She was also a member of the Marion Garden Club and a part-time FCA Typist, and she volunteered for the Red Cross and for Marion General Hospital. She enjoyed doing ceramics, baking, and playing cards. She spent several years working in the accounting department at Millard Hunt Co.

She is survived by her daughters Janis Schwaderer of Columbus and Pamela (Scott) Spearman of Atlanta, Georgia; her brother Richard “Joel” (Clara) Bolander of Marion; her sisters Katherine Ervin of Naples, Florida, and Ruth Robinson of Marysville, Ohio; her grandchildren Andy (Sara) Stark, Aimee (Erik) Staiger, and Kari (Kyle) Andrich; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward E. Schwaderer, her parents Charles and Clara, her brother Robert “Bob” Bolander, and her sisters Virginia Bolander and Mildred Smith.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 from 5 PM to 8 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Services will take place on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 11 AM at Emanuel Lutheran Church with Deacon Kevin Kehn officiating. Burial will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Emanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.