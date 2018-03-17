Edna Elizabeth Dilsaver, 94, of Marion

by

Edna Elizabeth Dilsaver, age 94 of Marion, passed away on Friday, March 16, 2018 at Marion General Hospital. On November 29, 1923, she was born to the late Charles Ernest and Caroline (Mooney) Bayles in Marion.

Edna was a member of the Now Faith in Action Church in Grove City, Ohio, and she spent 25 years as a textile worker at Goodwill Industries.

She is survived by her sons Michael Dilsaver of Mount Gilead, Leroy Dilsaver of Alliance, Ohio, Warren Dilsaver of Austin, Texas, and Vernon Wittenbrook, Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her daughter Cheryl Yonker of Columbus; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Chester Dilsaver and Vernon Wittenbrook, her parents Charles and Caroline, her son Gary Dilsaver, her daughter Marlene Wittenbrook, three brothers, and a sister.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 19, 2018 from 1 PM to 2 PM at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place at 2:30 PM at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Pastor Okie Evans officiating. Burial will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to Goodwill Industries or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.