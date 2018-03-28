Eleanor “Rexine” Johnson, 87, of Marion

by

Eleanor “Rexine” Johnson, age 87, formerly of Vienna, WV, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Kingston Residence in Marion, Ohio.

On September 9, 1930, Rexine was born in Gary, Indiana, one of six children of the late William Ernest and Luella (Williams) Choisser. She graduated from Hobart High School in Hobart, Indiana, in the class of 1948.

Immediately following graduation, Rexine married her high school sweetheart, Walter Dale Johnson, on July 24, 1948. Together they shared 58 years of marriage and lovingly raised four children. He preceded her in death in 2006.

Rexine furthered her education at Parkersburg Community College, earning her Associates Degree in Social Work in 1978. Subsequently, she worked as a social worker and counselor for Washington County Mental Health Services in Marietta, OH, for several years.

A woman of faith, Rexine was a founding member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vienna, WV. She also was a member of the Blennerhassett Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Mountwood Bird Club.

With a love for the outdoors, one of Rexine’s favorite pastimes was birding, especially at Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia. She also loved camping, quilting, playing bridge and bowling. She had a special collection of music boxes that was dear to her heart too.

Most important of all to Rexine was her family, who were by far her proudest achievement.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Teresa Gail (Ralph) Lauerman of Charleston, WV, and David Alan (Bonnie) Johnson of Marion, OH; six grandchildren: Tara (Korey) Skidmore, Brian (Logan) Lauerman, Cindy (Casey) Jordan, Jenny (Matt) Lauer, Greg Gillilan, Jeremie (Jessica) Johnson; great-grandchildren; Kayla and Amanda Skidmore; Chase, Kiersten, and Tyler Lauerman; Emma and Cody Jordan; Carter, Natalie and Blake Lauer; Dominic, Luke and Dylan Johnson; two sisters: Billie (Frank) Mitchell of Celestine, IN, and Shirley Flick of Valparaiso, IN; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family.

Including her husband and parents, Rexine was preceded in death by two children: Jeffrey Charles Johnson, and Susan Joyce Gillilan; and three siblings: Carole Choisser, William Choisser, Jr., and Barbara Gillespie.

Services honoring Rexine’s life will be observed at 1 PM on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Westminster Presbyterian Church, 708 54th St., Vienna, WV 26105.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 200, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Rexine’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

