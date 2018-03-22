You are here: Home / Obituaries / Flossie Marie Maze, 70, of Marion

Flossie Marie Maze, 70, of Marion

Flossie Marie Maze, age 70, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at her home.

Flossie was born on November 29, 1947 in Pickaway County, Ohio to the late Beckem and Ivory Pearl (King) Banks.

Flossie was a long time member of Marion Seventh-day Adventist Church and worked at various places over the years.

Flossie is survived by children Gary D. (Angie) Justice Sr., Lisa (Steven) Tyree, and Christopher B. (Brenda) Justice; step children, James, Jody, Buck, Ellery, Kenny and Jamie Maze; siblings, Richard and Louise; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and first husband, Corbin Justice.

Flossie is preceded in death by husband, James “Jim” Maze and siblings, George, Junior, and Mary.

Calling hours will be at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel from 11 until 12 noon Monday, March 26, 2018 with a 12 noon funeral. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.

Donations may be made in Flossie’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Flossie’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

