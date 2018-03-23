by

Fred W. Furno, 74 of Richwood, formerly of Morgantown, West Virginia, died Wednesday morning, March 21, 2018 at home.

He was a 1962 graduate of University High School in Morgantown, West Virginia and was a U. S. Army veteran. He worked in construction and strip mining and was self-employed in a coffee service business, finally retiring from The Whirlpool Corp. in 2008.

He was born June 9, 1943 in Morgantown to the late Joseph and Evelyn (Lesnicky) Furno. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph B. Furno; grandson, Jack Musgrave, Jr. and a brother-in-law, John D. Lemunyon.

He is survived by his wife, Velva (Lemunyon) Furno, Richwood; three step-children, Rose Mary (Tim Greenleaf) Price, Holly (Ted) Ebleberger and Ernie (Cindi) Jamison, Jr., all of Richwood; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Evelyn Perrine, Marina, California; two nephews, Robert Perrine, Bakersfield, California; James Perrine, Marina, California; two sisters-in-law, Marie Zalari; Stephanie Dorsey; and several nieces and nephews, all of Greensboro, Pennsylvania.

A private family memorial service with Military Honors will be held at a later date. The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial gifts may be made to Loving Care Hospice at P. O. Box 613 Marysville, OH 43040 . Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com