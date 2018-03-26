George Willis “Buddy” Dempster, Jr., 80, of Marion

by

George Willis “Buddy” Dempster, Jr., age 80, of Marion passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 19, 2018 after complication from a house fire.

Buddy was born in Ashely, Ohio on August 14, 1937 to the late George Willis Sr. and Lillie Irene (Kincaid) Dempster. He worked for many years in different foundries, on a farm in Ostrander, and for twenty-four years at Lawrence’s farms.

Buddy married Joyce Marlene Bigler on August 10, 1973, who survives. Buddy enjoyed spending time on his front porch watching the neighborhood and knew everyone who walked by. He loved watching western movies; especially those featuring John Wayne, Roy Rogers, and Gene Autry.

George will be missed by his wife, Joyce; siblings, Grace Olive Jerew, Juanita Neel, Pauline Dear, Anna Gorley, Lester Dempster, William Dempster, and Janet Lucille Dempster; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Buddy was preceded in death by siblings, Michael Wesley Dempster and Frieda Hutchinson.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Caledonia Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Buddy’s honor to the family.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve George's family.