Helen L. Borland, 94 of Richwood, died Thursday morning, March 1, 2018 at Brookdale Marysville.

She was born April 4, 1923 in Richwood to the late Harry and Anna (DeBolt) Ruhl.

On April 21, 1946 she married John Borland at the McKendree United Methodist Church in York Center. He died June 15, 2005. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Ruhl; two sisters, Dora Mae Foos and Rosella Parish.

A 1941 graduate of York High School, she was a member of the Marysville Church of the Nazarene and the Farm Women’s Progressive Club. She was a talented seamstress and her family loved her cooking, especially her homemade noodles. Helen was a true farmwife in every sense of the word, she was known to drive her own tractor and loved being around the farm animals.

She is survived by a son, Russell (Florence) Borland, Richwood; a daughter, Carol Borland, Richwood; two granddaughters, Rachel (Gregg) Liggett, Marysville; Christie (Brett) Snider, Richwood; four great-grandchildren, Evan, Averi, Eric, and Addison Snider.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Paul Mills officiating. Burial will follow in Claibourne Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be given to Marysville Church of the Nazarene, 1126 N. Maple St., Marysville, Ohio 43040.

