Homer M. Bronson, Jr., 76, of Marion

Homer M. Bronson, Jr., age 76 of Marion, passed away early on Wednesday March 14, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Homer was born in Morrow County, Ohio to the late Homer and Louella (Stopher) Bronson on October 2, 1941. On June 16, 1962, he married Clara Baldwin in Morrow County.

Homer retired as a mill operator for Todco Door after working 40 years. He will truly be missed by his family and friends. He was a hard worker and loved Nascar, the Buckeyes and the Browns. He was a devoted husband and dad.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years: Clara Bronson of Marion, OH; his son: Mark Bronson of Marion, OH; his daughter: Laura “Susie” (Tom) Rowland of Martel, OH; his brother: Ted (Brenda) Bronson of Sunbury, OH; his sisters: Joyce Whitt and Dorothy Bellamy of Marengo, OH; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Homer was preceded in death by two brothers: Robert and Bernie and five sisters: Lucille, Virginia, Betty, Mary and Linda.

Friends and Family may come to honor Homer’s life on Monday March 19, 2018 starting at 5pm to 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 starting at 11am at the Marion Bible Fellowship, 590 Forest Lawn Drive, Marion, Ohio 43302. Burial will follow funeral service at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Sparta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Homer’s memory may be made to Ohio Health Marion-Home Health Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.