Jackie L. Robinson, 83, of Marion

Jackie L. Robinson, age 83 of Marion, was called home by His Lord on Friday March 2, 2018 at the Marion General Hospital.

Jackie entered into this world on May 19, 1934 to the late Tilden and Essie (Ford) Robinson in Pikeville, KY. On July 10, 1954, he married Emma Lee Tackett in Clintwood, VA.

Jackie served our Lord as a Pastor and Evangelist for many years. He was part of the Lighthouse of Prayer Church and the Solid Foundation Pentecostal Church. He retired as a machinist for Eaton Manufacturing after 43 years of work. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.

Jackie was preceded in death by his parents: Tilden and Essie Robinson; his son: Jackie L. Robinson, Jr.; his daughter: Judy Ann Hall; and his three sisters.

Jackie’s life will be remembered by his wife: Emma Robinson of Marion, OH; his sons: Randall Robinson of Marion, OH, Daniel (Lisa) Robinson of Marion, OH and Rick Robinson of Marion, OH; his daughter: Cathy Robinson of Marion, OH; his brother: James Robinson of Allenpark, MI; his several grandchildren; his many great grandchildren and some great-great grandchildren.

Friends and Family may come to honor Jackie’s life on Tuesday March 6, 2018 starting at 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday March 7, 2018 starting at 11am at the funeral home with Pastor Denver Combs officiating. Burial will follow service at the Grand Prairie Cemetery.

