James Allen “Jim” Barks, 64, of Marion

James Allen “Jim” Barks, age 64, of Marion passed away Friday, March 23, 2018 at Heartland of Marion.

Jim was born, the only child, to the late George A. and June Vivian (Freeman) Barks in Marion, Ohio. He attended Pleasant Schools graduating in the class of 1972.

Jim spent most of his life in Marion where he was raised on the Barks’ family farm. He enjoyed helping his father farm and could often be found on his trusty riding lawn mower. In younger years, Jim and his parents would often take family camping trips to Black Hawk Camp Grounds spending countless hours on Indian Lake.

Jim was an avid music fan listening to all kinds of music and enjoyed spending time on his computer.

James will be missed by his aunt and devoted caregiver, Doris Freeman Harraman; cousins, Brent (Susan) Harraman, Roger (Ann) Harraman, Connie Crist, and Nancy (Rex) Shaffer; longtime neighbor, Debbie Carr; and friend, Joe Leflo.

Graveside service will take place Monday, March 26, 2018 at 2 pm with Pastor Craig Lewis presiding in the Historic Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jim’s family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.