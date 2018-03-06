James (Jim) E. Butler, 71, of Marion

by

James (Jim) E. Butler, 71, died at 5:34 AM on Monday, March 5, 2018 in his home in Marion, Ohio, surrounded by family.

Jim was born February 13, 1947, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Russell E. Butler (Betty Newland) and Anna J. Davis (Onie Davis). Grandparents who loved and raised him were Doyt and Clara Belle Butler.

Jim married Phyllis (Meeks) Butler on November 4, 1978, and for 39 years they have walked hand-in-hand together.

He is survived by five children: Brian (Melinda) Butler, Marion, OH; Lena Butler Smith, Pickerington, OH; Angela Conine, Marion, OH; Michelle Butler, Columbus, OH; Philip (Jessica) Butler, Leesburg, IN; eleven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, brother Bob (Nancy) Butler, Lima, OH, brother Mark (Vickie) Butler, Waynesfield, OH, and sister, Virginia Johnson, Gomer, OH.

He was preceded in death by granddaughter Caitlin Butler and great grandson Jayvin Coleman.

Jim graduated from Lima Senior High school in 1965 and then attended Salem College in Salem, West Virginia. After attending college he worked for Neon Products and then later moved into a career in finance. Over the course of his career he worked for different financial institutions including 19 years at Ford Motor Credit Company and he retired from The Ohio State Bank in 2011. He took pride in his work and was one of the best collection managers in the state of Ohio.

A sports enthusiast, he played football, baseball and basketball growing up and went to college with a basketball scholarship. As an adult, Jim played volleyball for a city league in Lima and even won the championship one year. He also played softball for the church league and then played for the 50 & over and 60 & over leagues in Marion.

He was a member of the Mt Vernon Avenue Church of Christ and rededicated his life to the Lord on Christmas of 2016.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Mount Vernon Avenue Church of Christ, 947 Mt Vernon Ave, Marion, OH 43302. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday at the church. Minister Jeff Bush will officiate.

Interment will be at Lewis Grove Cemetery, 4950 N Thayer Rd, Lima, OH 45807 at 2:30 PM on Thursday, March 8, 2018. All are welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s honor to the family, MVA Church of Christ or Voice of Hope Pregnancy Center, 217 W. Center St., Marion, OH 43302.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Butler family; condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.