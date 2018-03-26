Jeffrey Allan Sturgeon, 57, of Marion

by

Jeffrey Allan Sturgeon, age 57, of Marion, passed away Thursday, March 22, 2018 after a brief illness at The Ohio State University’s James Cancer Hospital.

Jeff was born in Delaware, Ohio on August 12, 1960 to Arlen Lee Sturgeon and Ann Lou (Dempster) Sturgeon-Gorley. Jeff formerly worked at The Marion Machine Shop, various construction jobs, and in the maintenance department at The Colonies of Arlington in Virginia.

Jeff loved spending time outdoors especially fishing. He enjoyed wood working and collecting many Native American items. Jeff loved his family and could often be found spending time with his brother, Lee and brother-in-law, J.C. His biggest fan and best friend was his mother, Ann who will miss him dearly. Jeff found companionship and friendship with his longtime partner, Dorothy Cranston.

Jeff is survived by mother, Ann Gorley; children, Jessica Mae Myers, Lisa Grant both of Newark and Jeffrey Allan Sturgeon Jr of Marion; step-daughter, Jessika Herndon of Virginia; grandchildren Dallas Myers, Shelby Myers, Abigail Jones, Mason Grant, Addison Grant, and great-grandchild, Samuel Myers; siblings, Roxanne (J.C.) Reffitt of Marion, Arnold Lee (Mipsi) Sturgeon of Marion, Teresa (Denis) Norris of Oklahoma, Mae Belle (Keith) Kelley of Marion, and Michele Fox of Marion; first wife, Carol Flowers; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and Wolfie the big wolf-dog.

Jeff is preceded in death father, Arlen, second wife, Regina Herndon.

Visitation will be held at Snyder Funeral Homes, GUNDER/HALL Chapel from 12 noon until 2 pm Friday, March 30, 2018. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Jeff’s honor to Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jeff’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.