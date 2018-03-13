Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Thacker, 34, of Marion

by

Jeffrey Lee “Jeff” Thacker, age 34, of Marion, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

On February 3, 1984, Jeff was born in Marion, Ohio, the son of the late James Thacker and Valerie Stanley.

Jeff worked construction with Jesse Dutton of Dutton Construction. He also attended Victory in Truth Ministries.

Always up for an adventure, just say the word and Jeff was ready to hop in the car and go. He loved to go fishing and camping, often ending up at the campgrounds at Hickory Grove or fishing in the quarry. He was always on the go, and always made time to exercise and stay in shape.

Very artistic, Jeff loved to draw and could sketch anything you could think of. His drawings often ended up being used as tattoos, which will now be cherished keepsakes for his many family and friends. He also loved to play the guitar and listen to music.

One of the best friends you could ever have, Jeff always had his friends back. He also was the life of the party, always making everyone laugh with his quick wit and great sense of humor. He will be missed by so many, especially his three beloved daughters that he loved so dearly.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Heather Thacker, whom he married on August 21, 2017; three daughters: Kaylee, Aubreanna, and Aleigha Thacker; his brother, Justin Stanley; grandmother, Nancy Stanley; dear friend, Danny Logan; and countless more special friends.

His family will greet friends from 4 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will follow there at 6 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Jeff’s family and your condolences may be expressed to them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.