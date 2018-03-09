Jeffrey W. “Jeff” Thomas, 57, of Marion

by

Jeffrey W. “Jeff” Thomas, age 57, of Marion, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

The second of four sons to Willis C. and Gwendolyn E. (Epley) Thomas, Jeff was born in Marion, Ohio on October 14, 1960. Growing up, Jeff attended Trinity Baptist Church. He graduated from Marion Harding High School (class of 1979), and he furthered his education at Judson College in Elgin, Illinois.

Jeff adored his family, especially his wife, Mishelle, whom he met at a Bible study group. They were married on November 19, 1988, at Epworth United Methodist Church. Together they shared twenty nine years of marriage and lovingly raised three wonderful children: Matthew, Lauren, and Luke.

Dedicated to his work, Jeff served as the building maintenance supervisor at Marion County Job and Family Services for twenty-four years. Jeff loved helping others. Known for his creativity and ingenuity, he always searched for the most efficient way to get the job done.

Jeff was an avid Ohio sports fan. He shared his love of basketball with all three of his children, and enjoyed watching each of them play.

At home, Jeff could often be found tinkering with his model train sets. This, along with fishing, was a hobby he shared with his family. Jeff looked forward to annual fishing trips to Michigan with his brothers, nephews, and son, Matt. Recently, he also enjoyed joining Matt on his boat to share more fishing adventures together.

Jeff appreciated the simple things in life. He didn’t want for anything and took great pride in fixing and salvaging everything he could. He also enjoyed games of strategy and challenge, always trying to defeat his beloved family.

A quiet and introspective man, whenever Jeff spoke, he spoke with conviction, believing firmly in his ideas. He had his own ornery way of showing his family how much he loved them and could be quite the “showman,” turning on the jokes whenever he felt the occasion called for it.

Jeff will be missed by his wife, Mishelle (Middleton) Thomas of Marion; three children: Matthew of Oregon, OH, Lauren and Luke of Marion; his parents: Willis and Gwendolyn Thomas of Marion; three brothers: Rev. Christopher (Laura) of Mansfield, Andrew (Lisa) of Marion, and Rev. Kevin (Michi) of N. Canton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

His family will greet friends from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel, 360 E. Center St., Marion. Services honoring his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, at Prospect St. United Methodist Church, 185 S. Prospect St., Marion, with Pastor Therese Lehman officiating. Burial will follow in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Local Schools. Any contributions can be sent to the funeral home. They will be used for the purchase of a retractable American flag for the high school gym.

