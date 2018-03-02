Joey Lee Snyder, 37, of Marion

by

Joey Lee Snyder, age 37 of Marion, passed away on Sunday February 25, 2018.

Joey was born on March 2, 1980 in Marion, the son of Donald Ray Snyder and Petra Veronika (Chapman) Snyder. Joey graduated in 1999 from Elgin High School.

Joey was a hard worker and was the guy that everyone could count on. He had worked for various businesses, most recently at Penske as a forklift operator. To his son Payton, he was a jack of all trades and would do whatever needed done. Joey was the guy everyone loved to work with.

While working at TODCO, he was given the nickname “Mustang Joe”. It didn’t matter if it was the old classic or a new model, he loved his mustangs. He also enjoyed music, especially rock and roll. He, along with his son and brother, enjoyed going to many concerts over the years. One of the most memorable was being at the Rolling Stones concert. Hunting, fishing, and just cutting loose with his closest friends and family filled Joey with happiness and contentment. He was a man with so much love to give and he lived life to the fullest.

Joey is survived by his son Payton Lee Snyder; granddaughter Paisley Grace; Katy Rodriguez, Payton’s mother; Elayna and Justino Rodriguez, Payton’s siblings; Joey’s parents: William Lee and Petra Veronika (Chapman) Snyder; brother Cory Ray Snyder; grandparents Charlotte Chapman-Sonnenberg and Siegmund Sonnenberg; childhood best friend Tony Pavlides; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his father Donald Ray Snyder; grandparents: Vernon L. Chapman, William and Barbara Snyder.

Visitation will be Saturday March 3, 2018 at Snyder Funeral Homes, DENZER Chapel from 1PM to 5PM; Funeral service and burial will be held privately for the family; Pastor William Snyder will be officiating.

Donations may be made to Payton Lee Snyder care of Snyder Funeral Homes.

The Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to be serving the Snyder family