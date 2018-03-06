Joyce Elaine (Walters) Bendle, 80, of Marion

by

Joyce Elaine (Walters) Bendle was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 3, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Joyce fought hard, never complaining during her courageous eighteen month battle with cancer. Joyce was a person of great faith, as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Joyce was 80 years old and lived in Marion.

Joyce was born in Marion on January 2, 1938 to the late Woodrow “Woody” Wilson and Dorothy (Gilmore) Walters. Joyce grew up in Meeker attending Meeker Methodist Church; here she was baptized in the creek behind the church in 1952. She graduated from Meeker High School in 1956.

Joyce found love and companionship with Ken Bendle, at the YMCA Pacemaker’s Club. Joyce and Ken were married February 14, 1975 in Marion. Joyce and Ken were inseparable, taking countless trips to Florida and always searching for the best restaurant. Joyce loved to cook for her family never missing a chance to host a family game night.

Joyce spent many of her working years at GTE in Marion where she was a receptionist and customer service representative. After 20 years of dedicated service at GTE, she enjoyed volunteering at Love INC. and mobile meals, helping others in need. Being a woman of faith, Joyce was a longtime member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Marion.

Joyce enjoyed spending time outside in her garden and taking long walks on the beach in Florida. She was an excellent golfer and would always search for the best deals, never paying full price for anything! Joyce spent ten years working on mastering the art of Chinese watercolor painting under the world class instruction of C.Y. Woo in Worthington, Ohio.

Joyce will be missed by her husband, Ken; brothers, Tedd (Nancy) Walters of Cardington and Carl (Amber) Williams of Lewis Center, along with nieces, nephews, and countless friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob Walters.

Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s honor to The Lutheran Disaster Relief Fund, Salvation Army, Ohio Health Hospice, or the American Cancer Society.

Friends may call from 10:30 until 11:30 am Friday, March 9, 2018 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 241 S. Prospect Street. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 with Kevin Kehn, AIM officiating. Burial will take place before public visitation at Marion Cemetery.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to serve Joyce’s family. Online condolences and memories may be expressed by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.